Keith Koci Buys 7,300 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 2.2 %

CLF stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $15.17. 11,312,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,505,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 2.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 149,813 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,572,685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after acquiring an additional 118,072 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 47,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

