Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 190 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in 3M were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $102.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.09. The company has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.16 and a 12-month high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 3M will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.69.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

