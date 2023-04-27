Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 618 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MO opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.