Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 74 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 67,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after acquiring an additional 48,708 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE HCA opened at $278.07 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $294.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,632 shares of company stock worth $23,978,883 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $282.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.83.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

