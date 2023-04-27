Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $218,973,000 after buying an additional 714,737 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after buying an additional 512,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,284,000 after buying an additional 141,733 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 583,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $122,374,000 after buying an additional 137,065 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.75.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $201.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $269.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.74 and its 200 day moving average is $231.76.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

