Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $26.71 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,547 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Visa were worth $26,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $228.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.36% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.14.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

