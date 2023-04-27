Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,619,322,000 after purchasing an additional 305,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,816,769,000 after acquiring an additional 109,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,851,000 after buying an additional 152,826 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,425,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $540,464,000 after purchasing an additional 21,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,154,000 after buying an additional 1,659,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $258.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.78. The stock has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

