Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 245 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

ATVI opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

