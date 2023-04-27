Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Moderna were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,978,000 after purchasing an additional 847,329 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,588,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after purchasing an additional 330,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $130.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.29 EPS. Moderna’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $62,621.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,337 shares of company stock worth $69,205,332 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

