Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Down 98.2% in April

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Keppel Trading Up 2.9 %

KPELY stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129. Keppel has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $11.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.34.

Keppel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 40.43%.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore and marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Environment, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate and Others.

