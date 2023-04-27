Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Trading Up 0%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.51 and last traded at $21.51. Approximately 16 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Keweenaw Land Association Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.05.

Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile

Keweenaw Land Association Ltd. operates as a land and timber management company, which engages in the exploration, development, and sale of forest products. Its products include timber species such as hard, birds eye, and red maple, brass wood, yellow and white birch, white and black ash, and black cherry.

