Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 469.2% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Keyarch Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:KYCH remained flat at $10.36 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,485. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. Keyarch Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.84.

Get Keyarch Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Keyarch Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Keyarch Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,884,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,055,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About Keyarch Acquisition

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyarch Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyarch Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.