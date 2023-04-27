KeyCorp Boosts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $125.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.92.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $104.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.72 and a 200 day moving average of $106.00. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $143.91.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 172,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

