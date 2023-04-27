KeyCorp Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $175.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WMT. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.09.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $150.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.68 and a 200-day moving average of $143.89. The company has a market cap of $407.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $156.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,039,627 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507,683 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

