KeyCorp Raises PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $169.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.74.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $137.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,266,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,243,597,000 after purchasing an additional 931,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $595,991,000 after purchasing an additional 117,868 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after acquiring an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

