Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRCGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.31. 1,535,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $350,235,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after acquiring an additional 811,897 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,201,000 after buying an additional 399,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 683,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after buying an additional 327,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

