Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY23 guidance to ~$5.97-6.19 EPS.

Shares of KMB traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.86. The stock had a trading volume of 358,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

