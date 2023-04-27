Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,778,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 210,766 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 2.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $68,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $33,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KMI traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.16. 4,636,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,515,049. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.23%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

