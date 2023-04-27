KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. KLA updated its Q4 guidance to $4.23-$5.43 EPS.

KLA Trading Down 0.1 %

KLAC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $357.36. 1,267,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. KLA has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total value of $2,663,242.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,348. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in KLA by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.