Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Update

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Knorr-Bremse Price Performance

KNRRY opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. Knorr-Bremse has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Get Knorr-Bremse alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.43.

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.