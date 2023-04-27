Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 79.6% from the March 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 0.1 %

ADRNY traded down €0.05 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting €34.56 ($38.40). The company had a trading volume of 68,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.74. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of €24.80 ($27.56) and a 1 year high of €35.51 ($39.46).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported €0.74 ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.68 ($0.76) by €0.06 ($0.07). The firm had revenue of €23.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €24.95 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5044 per share. This is an increase from Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s previous dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADRNY. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($35.56) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.67) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €30.90 ($34.33) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.50 ($31.67) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.80 ($35.33) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €31.67 ($35.19).

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

