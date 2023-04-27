Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 79.6% from the March 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 0.1 %
ADRNY traded down €0.05 ($0.06) on Thursday, hitting €34.56 ($38.40). The company had a trading volume of 68,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €33.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.74. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of €24.80 ($27.56) and a 1 year high of €35.51 ($39.46).
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported €0.74 ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.68 ($0.76) by €0.06 ($0.07). The firm had revenue of €23.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €24.95 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADRNY. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($35.56) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.67) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €30.90 ($34.33) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.50 ($31.67) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.80 ($35.33) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €31.67 ($35.19).
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
