Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.85. 56,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 116,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.77.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke DSM from €143.00 ($158.89) to €140.00 ($155.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke DSM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

