Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 16,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.34.
Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy management, emission compliance, and air quality solutions and services in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation (HVAC) systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; and ongoing mission critical services.
