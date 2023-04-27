KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Shares Down 2.9%

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.03. Approximately 65,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 31,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $176.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 40.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 1,693.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 128,416 shares during the last quarter.

About KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of stocks that are involved in the production of electric vehicles or other initiatives that may enhance future mobility.

