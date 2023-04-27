KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of KSB SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KSB – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €575.00 ($638.89) and last traded at €575.00 ($638.89). 11 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €570.00 ($633.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $496.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €524.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €453.09.

KSB SE & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells pumps, valves, and related systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Pumps, Valves, and KSB SupremeServ. The Pumps segment offers single and multistage pumps, submersible pumps, and associated control and drive systems that have applications in energy and mining, water, building services, petrochemicals/ chemicals, and general industry.

