Kujira Price Tops $0.68 on Major Exchanges (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00002332 BTC on exchanges. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $74.42 million and $591,974.82 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.62165345 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $313,271.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

