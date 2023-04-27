Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY23 guidance to $16.25-17.75 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.5 %

LH stock opened at $220.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $263.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after purchasing an additional 218,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $219,236,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,477,000 after acquiring an additional 26,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.25.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.