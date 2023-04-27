Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 6.3 %

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $51.57 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.30.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $150,256.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $150,256.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,661.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,351 shares of company stock valued at $514,609 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth about $448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LKFN shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

