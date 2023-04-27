Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Landstar System updated its Q2 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.19. 327,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $188.46. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.14.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 10.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Landstar System from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James upgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.18.

In related news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,719.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 87.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Landstar System by 9.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.