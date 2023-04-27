Lear (NYSE:LEA) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $123.30 and last traded at $123.74. 250,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 564,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

Lear Trading Down 3.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 56.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 44.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading

