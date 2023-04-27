Ledyard National Bank Acquires 7,612 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 247,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 42,992 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

EFAV opened at $69.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Stories

