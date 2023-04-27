Ledyard National Bank Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,722,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,087 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2,422.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,334,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,719 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,603,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,522,000 after purchasing an additional 839,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 948,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,486,000 after purchasing an additional 564,895 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPL opened at $67.81 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

