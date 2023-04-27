Ledyard National Bank Has $2.18 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $123.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $190.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.32.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.