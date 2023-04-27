Ledyard National Bank Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Amgen by 164.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after acquiring an additional 832,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 26,465.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 806,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,754,000 after acquiring an additional 803,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Amgen by 84.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after acquiring an additional 550,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $237.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.87. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $126.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.00.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

