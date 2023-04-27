Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Update

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 153.6% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Leju Stock Performance

NYSE LEJU traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.29. 7,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,648. Leju has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online-to-offline real estate services. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

