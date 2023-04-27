LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.32 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

LendingClub Stock Performance

NYSE LC traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $7.15. 2,074,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LendingClub has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $17.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

LendingClub Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2,259.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 288.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

