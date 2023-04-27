LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 7,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 15,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

LSPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on LifeSpeak from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on LifeSpeak from C$1.05 to C$0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LifeSpeak from C$1.40 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Cormark lowered their price objective on LifeSpeak from C$1.75 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on LifeSpeak from C$2.50 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.08, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

