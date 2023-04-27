Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $2,357,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $1,915,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 24,092.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $157.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $176.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.80.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.