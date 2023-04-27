Linear Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $124.00 million and $12.82 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Linear Profile

Linear launched on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

