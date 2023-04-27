Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $830.80 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 781,750,606 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 781,733,293.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00380709 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $333.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.