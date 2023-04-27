Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $830.80 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 781,750,606 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 781,733,293.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00380709 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $333.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
