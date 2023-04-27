Lithium (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Stock Price Down 8%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) shares dropped 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 113,374 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 185,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Lithium Trading Up 8.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

About Lithium

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

