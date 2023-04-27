Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LBPH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LBPH traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.61. 122,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,414. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $174.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 52,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.4% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 46,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
