Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LBPH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.61. 122,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,414. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $174.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 52,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.4% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 46,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

