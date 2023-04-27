Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.57.

LUNMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bankshares lowered Lundin Mining to a “sell” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Lundin Mining Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $9.65.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $811.40 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 44.83%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

