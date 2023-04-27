Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LXFR shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday.

Luxfer Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE LXFR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.24. 169,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $410.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37.

Luxfer Announces Dividend

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 114,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after buying an additional 633,547 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after buying an additional 221,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Luxfer by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 39,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

