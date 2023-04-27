Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 206,412 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 153,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

