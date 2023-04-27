Magontec Limited (ASX:MGL) Insider Acquires A$13,303.88 in Stock

Magontec Limited (ASX:MGL – Get Rating) insider Robert Kaye purchased 35,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$13,303.88 ($8,928.78).

Robert Kaye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Robert Kaye bought 1,738 shares of Magontec stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$651.75 ($437.42).

On Wednesday, April 19th, Robert Kaye bought 23,939 shares of Magontec stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$9,575.60 ($6,426.58).

On Thursday, April 6th, Robert Kaye bought 15,243 shares of Magontec stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$5,716.13 ($3,836.33).

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.35.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. Magontec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.00%.

Magontec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of generic and specialist alloys in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes magnesium and titanium cathodic corrosion protection (CCP) products, such as HyTonic anodes, Correx impressed current systems, CorroScout measuring systems, and S-Patron intelligent measuring and control systems for use in water storage vessels.

