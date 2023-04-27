Mandalay Resources (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Shares Down 3.7%

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.80. Approximately 404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.87.

Mandalay Resources Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.77.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of natural resource properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia, Chile, Sweden, and Canada. The firm’s projects include Björkdal and Costerfield. The company was founded on January 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

