Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Marine Products has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Marine Products Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Marine Products stock opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $463.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.20. Marine Products has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marine Products ( NYSE:MPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.51 million during the quarter. Marine Products had a return on equity of 35.85% and a net margin of 10.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Products

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Marine Products by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marine Products by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Marine Products by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Marine Products by 94.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

