Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 8,175 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 928.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $29,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.21.

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,177. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.1424 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

