Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 970.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $273.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.63.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

